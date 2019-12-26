|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Earl (Hank) Garner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ December 27, 2019
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ December 27, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clearfield Cemetery with military honors
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
