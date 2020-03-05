Ed Kurtz
Buy Now
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Ed Kurtz
Pronunciation: 
Age:  93
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tues, Mar 10, 2020
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Oregon Christian Church
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Mon, Mar 9, 2020
Visitation Start:  6:30 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: Oregon Christian Church Lawn Care
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com