|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Edna D. Eaton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday; March 30, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City. Funeral Services will be live streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.
|Visitation Location:
|n/a
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Fremont County Historical Society
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebraska City, Hamburg, Riverton
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery ~ rural Sidney, IA
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 regulations.
Edna D. Eaton, 82 of Sidney, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.