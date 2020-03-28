Edna Eaton
Buy Now
Tracy M. Lovett
Service: Private Family Funeral
Name: Edna D. Eaton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday; March 30, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City.   Funeral Services will be live streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Visitation Location: n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Fremont County Historical Society
Funeral Home: Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebraska City, Hamburg, Riverton
Cemetery: Grandview Cemetery ~ rural Sidney, IA
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.   A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19 regulations.