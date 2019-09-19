Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Edward Lewis "Ed" Spangenberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Time: 11 AM
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 23, 2019
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery at a later date
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com