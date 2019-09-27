Edward T. Klass, Jr., 71, Maryville, MO
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Edward Theodore Klass, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Time:10:30 AM
Location:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
Visitation Location:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 29, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory's Catholic Church, or St. Gregory's church school, Maryville, MO.
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:A prayer service will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019, the visitation will follow.