Edward T. Klass, Jr., 71, Maryville, MO

|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Edward Theodore Klass, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 2, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 29, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory's Catholic Church, or St. Gregory's church school, Maryville, MO.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A prayer service will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019, the visitation will follow.