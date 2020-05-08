Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Edwin Tino
Pronunciation:Tee no
Age:88
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, May 10, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Edwin Tino Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Edwin passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

