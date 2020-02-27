|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Eileen Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed in Eileen's name to the Maryville, MO Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Eileen Fisher, 91, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO.
Eileen Fisher, 91, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.