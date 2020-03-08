Elaine Snyder
Name:Elaine Snyder
Age:96
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials in lieu of flowers: The Shenandoah Public Library 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Elaine passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.  Memorials may be sent to the funeral home in her name.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.