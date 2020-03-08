|Service:
No Services
|Name:
|Elaine Snyder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|The Shenandoah Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Elaine passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home in her name.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Elaine Snyder, 96 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.