|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Elizabeth Louise Holt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|More information by the evening of Monday, 10-21-2019. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com