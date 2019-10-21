Elizabeth Louise (Orton) Holt
Service:Memorial
Name:Elizabeth Louise (Orton) Holt
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday - October 26, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday - October 26, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:Sidney Rescue Squad OR Family's Choice
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 