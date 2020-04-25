Service:No service
Name:Eloise Wagner
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:to the family
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Due to Covid 19 Pandemic, and social distancing, there will be no service and the family has requested no visitors at their home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.