|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Elsie Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Stanton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 28, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 27
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or charity of your choice
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Elsie Johnson, 100, Stanton, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.