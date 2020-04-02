Steenbock
Service:Private Graveside Service 
Name:Elven E. Steenbock 
Age:98
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa  
Previous:Persia, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, April 4, 2020
Time:Cortege will leave Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 4, 2020.  Those wishing to pay their respects to Elven can wait along the procession route.  Cortege will travel to Bomgaar’s parking lot and then up Railroad Highway through Underwood, Neola and then onto Persia.  Once there, we will go up Main Street and go past Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia.  Cortege will then proceed to Minden via Railroad Hwy and Hwy 83.  He will be laid to rest in the Minden, Iowa Cemetery at a private graveside service. 
Location:Minden Cemetery - Minden, Iowa 
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church - Persia, Iowa 
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Minden Cemetery - Minden, Iowa 
