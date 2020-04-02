|Service:
|Private Graveside Service
|Name:
|Elven E. Steenbock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Persia, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|Time:
|Cortege will leave Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday April 4, 2020. Those wishing to pay their respects to Elven can wait along the procession route. Cortege will travel to Bomgaar’s parking lot and then up Railroad Highway through Underwood, Neola and then onto Persia. Once there, we will go up Main Street and go past Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. Cortege will then proceed to Minden via Railroad Hwy and Hwy 83. He will be laid to rest in the Minden, Iowa Cemetery at a private graveside service.
|Location:
|Minden Cemetery - Minden, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Persia, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Minden Cemetery - Minden, Iowa
|Notes:
