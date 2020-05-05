Ernest Thomsen
Service:A public visitation & funeral will be held at a later time
Name:Ernest Thomsen
Age:88
From:Cumberland, Iowa 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Ernest H. Thomsen, 88, of rural Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

A public visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ernest’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.