Ernie Spiker
Service: Open Visitation
Name: Ernie Spiker
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, April 10, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM  (Family will not be present)
Memorials: Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Private family burial - Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

Ernie passed away April 7, 2020.  After Federal and State restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of Ernie's life.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com