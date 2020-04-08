|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Ernie Spiker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM (Family will not be present)
|Memorials:
|Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial - Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Ernie passed away April 7, 2020. After Federal and State restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of Ernie's life. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Ernie Spiker, 89, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
