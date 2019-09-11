Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.