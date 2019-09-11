|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Esther Loewenstein
|Pronunciation:
|Low-N-Steen
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 14
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 13
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held at the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut
|Notes:
Esther Caddock Loewenstein of Walnut, Iowa passed away September 8, 2019 at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa, having attained the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 8 days.
