Esther Loewenstein
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Esther Loewenstein
Pronunciation:Low-N-Steen
Age:93
From:Walnut, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, September 14
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 13
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Cemetery:A private family burial will be held at the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut
Esther Caddock Loewenstein of Walnut, Iowa passed away September 8, 2019 at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa, having attained the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 8 days.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Esther’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.