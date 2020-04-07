Service:Pending 
Name:Ethel Mae Hanshaw
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa  
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  