Everett Britson
Service:Celebration of Life services
Name:Everett Britson
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 9, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service
Cemetery: Burial will be held at later date in the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.
Notes:

Everett Britson, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home.

Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for lunch and a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall.


Roland Funeral Service is caring for Everett’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com