|Service:
|Celebration of Life services
|Name:
|Everett Britson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 9, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at later date in the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.
|Notes:
Everett Britson, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home.
Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for lunch and a time of visitation in the church fellowship hall.