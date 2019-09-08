|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Everrett Jr. Ramsey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Neola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 13, 2019
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|9 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Grant, Iowa Cemetery. This is prior to the celebration of life.
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com