Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Everrett Jr. Ramsey
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Neola, Iowa
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, September 13, 2019
Time: 11 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 9 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Grant, Iowa Cemetery.  This is prior to the celebration of life.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com