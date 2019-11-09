|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Fred Sowers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Henderson, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 11, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com