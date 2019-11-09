Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Fred Sowers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: Henderson, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time: 2 PM
Location: Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 11, 2019
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com