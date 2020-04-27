Service:Private Graveside
Name:Frederick A. "Fred" Konfrst
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Celebration of Life at a Later DateGlenwood Lake Park once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Lake Park
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com