Gary Dean Constant
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Gary Dean Constant
Age: 81
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Sheridan, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: No visitation
Memorials: Village Care Center in Maryville, MO
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home,200 S. Front St.  Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Sheridan Cemetery, Sheridan, MO 
