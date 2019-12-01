Gary Pool
Service:Funeral
Name:Gary Jay Pool 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday - December 4, 2019
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday - December 3, 2019
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Fund Established
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Tabor, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 