|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Gary Anderson
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 3, 2020
|Time:
|6:00 p.m.
|Location:
|The Venue in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|The Venue in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Gary L. Anderson, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.