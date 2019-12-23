Gary Anderson
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Gary Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 3, 2020
Time:6:00 p.m.
Location:The Venue in Atlantic
Visitation Location:The Venue in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 3, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. (one hour prior to service)
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Gary L. Anderson, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gary’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.