Gary Morris
Service: Graveside
Name: Gary Morris
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Waubonsie Cemetery, rural Glenwood
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Gary passed away March 19, 2020 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com