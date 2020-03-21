|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Gary Morris
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Waubonsie Cemetery, rural Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Gary passed away March 19, 2020 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Condolences may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Gary Morris, 82 of Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.