|Gary W. Taylor, Sr.
|72
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|To The Family. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home, please note Taylor Family on the envelope.
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Gary passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Gary W. Taylor, Sr., 72 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
