Gary Taylor, Sr
Service:Memorial Services at a later date
Name:Gary W. Taylor, Sr.
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:To The Family. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home, please note Taylor Family on the envelope.
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Gary passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.