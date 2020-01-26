|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Kathleen Gaugh
|Pronunciation:
|pronounced GOFF
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Quitman, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 29, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 28, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|in Kathleen's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville ,MO
|Notes:
|Kathleen passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com