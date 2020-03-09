Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Gena Portz
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Visitation Start: 6 PM Rosary with visitation with the family to follow until
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak, Iowa or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com