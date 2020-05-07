Gene A. McMullen, 75, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Gene A. McMullen
Age:75
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Notes:Gene unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com