|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|George Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 3, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM service time
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
George passed away early Wednesday morning at the hospice home in Creston.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324