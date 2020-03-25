|Service:
|Private Family Service
|Name:
|George Edward (Ed) DuFrain
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
79
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Olney, Illinois
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maryville.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open viewing from Noon until 6:00 PM on Friday at the Bram Funeral Home. Per recent regulations, we must not have more than 10 people in the building at a time.
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Maryville RII Education Foundation, 1501 South Munn, Maryville, Missouri 64468. To help support the art and music program at the high school
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|burial will be later in Newton, Illinois
|Notes:
Ed passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020.
George Edward (Ed) DuFrain, 79, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
