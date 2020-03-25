George Edward (Ed) DuFrain
Service:Private Family Service 
Name:George Edward (Ed) DuFrain 
79

From:Maryville, Missouri 
Previous:Olney, Illinois 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 28, 2020 
Location:Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maryville. 
Visitation Day and Date:Open viewing from Noon until 6:00 PM on Friday at the Bram Funeral Home.  Per recent regulations, we must not have more than 10 people in the building at a time.  
Memorials:Maryville RII Education Foundation, 1501 South Munn, Maryville, Missouri 64468.  To help support the art and music program at the high school 
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:burial will be later in Newton, Illinois 
Ed passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020.

