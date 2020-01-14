|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|George H. Wragge, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Roggy
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com