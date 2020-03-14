Georgia Brown
Service:Pending
Name:Georgia Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:New Market, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Georgia passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.

