|Service:
|No Services
|Name:
|Gerald F. Aldridge
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Graham, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with Mr. Aldridge final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Gerald Aldridge passed away December 25, 2019 at the Nodaway Nursing Home. Mr. Aldridge has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.