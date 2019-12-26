Service:No Services
Name:Gerald F. Aldridge
Age:64
From:Graham, MO
Memorials:Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with Mr. Aldridge final expenses
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468
Notes:Gerald Aldridge passed away December 25, 2019 at the Nodaway Nursing Home. Mr. Aldridge has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.