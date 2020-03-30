Service:Open Visitation
Name:Gerald Houser
Pronunciation:J-air-eld 
Age:91
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, April 4, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:2:00 PM  - Due to CDC guidlines of no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com