Service: Open Visitation
Name: Gerald Houser
Pronunciation: J-air-eld 
Age: 91
From: Griswold
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM  - Due to CDC guidlines of no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

