|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Gerald Houser
|Pronunciation:
|J-air-eld
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM - Due to CDC guidlines of no more than 10 people in the funeral home at one time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
