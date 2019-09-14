|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Gerald L. Hickey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Northboro and Thurman, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 21, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Thurman United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|N/A
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials in Gene's Name:
|Directed to the Thurman United Methodist Church or Northboro Community Center.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Thurman Cemetery
|Notes:
|Gerald passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com