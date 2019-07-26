|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Gladys McCrory
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 30
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 29
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn or to the family for a later designation
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Gladys McCrory, 94, a lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gladys’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.