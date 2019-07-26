Gladys McCrory
Service:Funeral 
Name:Gladys McCrory
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 30
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 29
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn or to the family for a later designation
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service
Cemetery:

Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:Gladys McCrory, 94, a lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Gladys’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.