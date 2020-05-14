|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Glen Eugene Fahrenkrug
|Pronunciation:
|Fair - en - krog
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 18, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|Visitation
|10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Family Will Greet Friends
|2:00 - 4:00 PM
|Memorials:
Salem Lutheran Homes - 2027 College St, Elk Horn, IA 51531 and Emanuel Lutheran Church - 2444 N Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery - Treynor, Iowa
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Glen E. Fahrenkrug, 69, Treynor, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
