Fahrenkrug
Service:Funeral 
Name:Glen Eugene Fahrenkrug
Pronunciation:Fair - en - krog
Age:69
From:Treynor, Iowa  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 18, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, May 17, 2020 
Visitation 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Family Will Greet Friends2:00 - 4:00 PM
Memorials:

Salem Lutheran Homes - 2027 College St, Elk Horn, IA 51531 and Emanuel Lutheran Church - 2444 N Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery - Treynor, Iowa
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com