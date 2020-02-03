Service:Funeral
Name:Glen Jackson
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, February 6, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 6, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:service time at 11:00 AM
Memorials:May be given in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Glen passed away Sunday in Des Moines.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324