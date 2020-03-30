|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Glenn Livingston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation Wednesday & Thursday, April 1 & 2
|Visitation Start:
|12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wed
|Visitation End:
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Glenn Livingston, 70, of Atlantic, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Due to the 10 person requirement, anyone attending the graveside must remain in their parked vehicle.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Glenn’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Glenn Livingston, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
