Glenn Livingston
Buy Now
Service:Graveside 
Name:Glenn Livingston
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 3, 2020
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Open visitation Wednesday & Thursday, April 1 & 2
Visitation Start:12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wed
Visitation End:8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to family for designation at a later date

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:
Notes:

Glenn Livingston, 70, of Atlantic, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home in Atlantic. 

Due to the 10 person requirement, anyone attending the graveside must remain in their parked vehicle.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Glenn’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.