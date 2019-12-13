Service:Graveside
Name:Glenna Miller
Age:100
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, December 14, 2019
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friends and family will gather 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14 to process to the Cemetery for the Graveside service
Memorials:Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
