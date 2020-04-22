|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Grady Maharry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 Noon
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM - Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present at visitation. Please make your visit brief and help us comply with the occupancy of 10 in our building.
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hopeville Cemetery rural Murray, Iowa
|Notes:
Grady passed away Tuesday at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Grady Maharry, 70, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
