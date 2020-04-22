Grady Maharry
Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Grady Maharry
Age:70
From:Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ April 23, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon
Visitation End:6:00 PM - Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present at visitation.  Please make your visit brief and help us comply with the occupancy of 10 in our building.
Memorials:May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Hopeville Cemetery rural Murray, Iowa
Grady passed away Tuesday at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

