Service:Private family Memorial Graveside
Name:Greg Olenius
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Open visitation Friday, April 3, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Greg Olenius Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Greg Olenius passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

