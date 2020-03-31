Service:Pending
Name:Greg Olenius
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Greg Olenius passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

