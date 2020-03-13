Gwendolyn Loghry, 92, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Gwendolyn Mae Loghry
Pronunciation:Lof-ry
Age:92
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, March 19, 2020
Time:9 am
Location:Arlington Cemetery
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Open Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitation Start:2 pm
Visitation End:4 pm
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
