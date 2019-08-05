|Service:
Private Funeral Service will be held in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.
A public memorial sevice will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Academy Arena in Troy, Missouri. Family, friends and fans can attend the memorial.
|Harley Leland Race
|76
|Troy, Missouri
|Quitman, Missouri area
|Sunday, August 11, 2019
|3:00pm
|Academy Arena, Troy, Missouri
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
