Harley Leland Race
Service:

 Private Funeral Service will be held in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A public memorial sevice will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Academy Arena in Troy, Missouri. Family, friends and fans can attend the memorial.

Age: 76
From: Troy, Missouri
Previous: Quitman, Missouri area
Day and Date: Sunday, August 11, 2019
Time: 3:00pm
Location: Academy Arena, Troy, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
