Harold B. Christie
Service:Memorial 
Name:Harold Burton Christie 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Hopkins, MO, and the New Hampton/Bethany, MO area 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 7, 2020
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home in Maryville
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 7, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM
Memorials:American Diabetes Association 
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO, at 4 PM on Saturday 
Notes:

Harold passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mosaic Health Center, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com